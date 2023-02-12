Channel Islands Surfboard Rincon Classic Wraps Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic wraps Sunday.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the winter.

The Rincon Classic features divisions ranging from the 12 & under “Gremlins” to the 55+ “Legends.”

The surfing competition brings surfers and fans from all over who enjoy more than just watching the athletes.

These visitors have access to taste a wide array of food and beverages from local vendors including Rincon Brewery, Lucky Llama, and Guayaki Yerba Matte.