Protesters and supporters turn out at Santa Barbara drag story hour

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Supporters of a Santa Barbara drag queen story hour rallied against protesters Saturday morning.

The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza hosted the drag story hour with local drag queen Miss Angel.

More than 50 people showed up to counter-protest those against the event.

Linda Foster, a member of the Santa Barbara Republican Party, says she organized the protest against the story hour because she wants to protect children from the influence of drag queens.

Foster explains that children are having to go through "crazy decisions" due to "fear and confusion" over sex education in the United States and that the influence of a drag queen only complicates the situation.

"The drag queens do not have to be out in public. They can quietly do as they please," said Foster.

Brittany Heaton brought her two kids to the event and says she doesn't believe her kids are confused at all.

"I think the kids enjoy it. It's fun. It's like having someone who expresses themselves in a really fun magical way and reads a book to you. I don't know what's wrong with that. It's great," said Heaton.

Signs for and against the event could be seen on both sides of East Figueroa Street in downtown Santa Barbara in front of The Crafter's Library. Protesters held a number of signs saying, "Miss Angel is a Guy," "Keep Kids Innocent," and "Perversion isn't education."

On the other side of the street, supports sang songs including "Dancing Queen" by ABBA and held a variety of colorful signs including, "Hate is such a Drag," "Story time is for everyone," and "No place for hate in SB."

Patty Semenza showed up to the counter protest with a bright yellow sign that read, "We love you Angel".

Semenza says she works with young kids and believes the kids just think drag is like dressing up.

"[The protesters] are putting the hate into the children's minds," said Semenza.

While people protested and counter-protested outside, Miss Angel read inclusive books to at least a dozen young kids in the library.

Miss Angel said she could see the kids soaking in the experience while a barrier of parents and supporters listened too.

Andrew Rawls, the owner of The Crafter's Library, says he is proud of the event and will continue to host drag story hours.

"What we were able to do here today was provide a safe space for everyone to be who they are and to share positivity and inclusion and kindness," said Rawls.

Rawls says he believes those protesting the event don't fully understand the event. He adds that the event was live streamed on the store's Instagram for anyone to watch.

Rawls and Foster both said they would be open to meeting each other.

After the event, Miss Angel went outside to greet supporters who cheered her on and chanted, "We Love Angel!"

The next drag story hour with Miss Angel at The Crafter's Library is on March 4.