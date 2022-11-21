Non-profits get share of $1 million in annual Montecito Bank & Trust Dividends luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Montecito Bank & Trust Dividends luncheon will kick off Thanksgiving week with donating $1 million to over 200 non-profits in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

The bank has made this contribution for 20 years, with this latest event.

It fills the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort rotunda with representatives of each group along with a member of the bank at each table set up for a Thanksgiving luncheon.

Many of the non-profits say the donation is a big boost to their budgets and helps them close out the current year while planning for the next year with some financial security.

There will also be special Michale Towbes Community Impact Dividends awards, which began in 2017 and already $ 450 thousand has been allocated to a select group of organizations.

The recipients including programs that primarily help seniors, health care, the arts and children.

(More details will be added here later today.)