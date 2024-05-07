Paso Robles-based wine producer becomes official wine of U.S. Sailing with new partnership

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles-based wine producer Sextant Wines became the new official wine of U.S. Sailing through an announcement the organization made on Tuesday.

PASO ROBLES, CA, May 7, 2024—Sextant Wines is proud to announce its partnership with US Sailing, the national governing body of the sport of sailing. Sextant will become the official wine partner of US Sailing and of the US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards.

To celebrate the beginning of the partnership, Sextant will be the presenting sponsor of US Sailing’s biennial Stakeholders Summit, an event which begins on Thursday, and provides opportunities for sailing organizations to meet with the leadership of US Sailing to share ideas and perspectives about sailing within specific regions of the United States. In addition, Sextant will be a gold level partner for US Sailing’s Sailing Leadership Forum in 2025, National Sailing Programs Symposium in 2026, and to round out US Sailing’s shoreside events, Sextant is the wine provider to the prestigious Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year and US Sailing Awards.

“Throughout our lives, we've developed a deep appreciation for the ocean,” said Craig Stoller, Founder and Proprietor of Sextant Wines. “Branding our wine with a nautical theme felt obvious, connecting two passions that have carried through generations of our family. With a shared love for the sea, partnering with US Sailing felt just as natural. US Sailing's commitment and focus are commendable, and the Sextant team is excited to support their mission through our growing relationship.” Sextant will also be a National Partner of five Adult Championships in 2024, increasing to six in 2025.

The premium wine producer is excited to provide US Sailing competitors and participants with the opportunity to celebrate with Sextant at these championship events! Sextant will also curate exclusive benefits for US Sailing members.

“All of us at US Sailing are very pleased to welcome Sextant to our family,” said Alan Ostfield, Chief Executive Officer of US Sailing. “We have gotten to know the terrific people at Sextant and it is clear that they share our mission to promote sailing. We are grateful for Sextant’s confidence in US Sailing and excitement at joining our significantly expanded roster of great partners. Our partnership with Sextant will support important activities now and set the foundation for even better things to come as we look toward LA 28.”

Headquartered in Paso Robles, California, Sextant is passionate about creating unparalleled, old world varietal wines by leveraging the ideal terroir of California’s Central Coast region. A third-generation grape grower, Craig Stoller’s experience is rooted in Sunridge Nurseries, North America’s largest grapevine nursery, which his parents, Glen and Terrie Stoller, founded in 1977.

Craig and his wife Nancy started Sextant with a vision of understanding how new European wine grape clonal material performed in North America. What differentiates them from other growers is their exclusive relationship with the French, Portuguese, and Spanish governments, which allowed them to import certified grape nursery stock that can be traced back to the original mother block in those respective nations. Along with charismatic blending styles, these certified clones planted throughout Sextant’s vineyards put them on the forefront of winemaking practices.

