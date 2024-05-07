La Boheme dancers prepare for Solstice Parade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A dance group that usually leads the Solstice Parade held its first rehearsal.

The group called La Boheme is rehearsing at the State Street Ballet Academy.

La Boheme proudly welcomes people of all ages, sizes and experience.

The dancers are working on a surprise interpretation of the " Flights of Fancy" theme.

So, mark your calendars to see them.

The 50th Solstice Parade will take place Saturday, June 22, at Noon.

The parade route is along Santa Barbara Street from Ortega to Alameda Park.

For more information visit https://labohemedance.com and https://solsticeparade.com