Shopping carts, e-waste and truck batteries collected during San Pedro Creek Cleanup

GOLETA, Calif. - A massive heap containing clothing, bicycle parts, filled garbage bags and, debris was hauled out of San Pedro Creek on Saturday. This marked the fifth creek cleanup event in Goleta this year, organized by the Environmental Defense Center (EDC).

Volunteers in San Pedro Creek (Courtesy: Johanna Blackmore)

Brian Trautwein, the EDC's Senior Analyst and Watershed Program Director, said 25 volunteers spent three hours removing a total of 2,419 pounds of trash from the site.

"With their help, we had a record-breaking event!"

Here's the latest breakdown:

4 Shopping carts

1 Tire

6 Car and truck batteries (250 pounds)

42 Pounds of e-waste

114 Pounds of scrap metal

40 Pounds of recyclables

Overall, Trautwein shared that a total of 120 volunteers have spent 312 hours collecting 8,247 pounds of trash from six creeks in Goleta since early September of this year.

Atascadero Creek is the focus of the group's next volunteer cleanup effort on November 19.

Click here for more information or to volunteer.