San Pedro Creek targeted in Saturday’s creek cleanup event

GOLETA, Calif. - Staff with the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) has organized another major creek cleanup event, this time, targeting San Pedro Creek.

Sampling of trash found in a local creek (Courtesy: Brian Trautwein/EDC)

So far, staff and organizers have had four cleanup events this year. The amount of trash and debris is stunning and appears to be linked to recent homeless encampments.

Trash collected near Ribera Creek (Courtesy: Brian Trautwein/EDC)

The biggest haul came out of San Jose Creek back in September; 25 volunteers collected 2,152 pounds of trash.

To date, the EDC group and ongoing cleanup efforts have netted more than 5,800 pounds of garbage. And, they still have two more cleanups to go!

San Jose Creek volunteers (Courtesy: Brian Trautwein/EDC)

Saturday morning's cleanup of San Pedro Creek is expected to take roughly two hours.

Brian Trautwein, the EDC's Senior Analyst/Watershed Program Director, shared the following information about the amount of trash collected from four creeks:

697 pounds from Maria Ygnacio Creek on September 3, collected by 21 volunteers

2,152 pounds from San Jose Creek on September 17, collected by 25 volunteers

1,461 pounds from Glen Annie Creek on October 5, collected by 18 volunteers

1,521 pounds from Devereaux Creek on October 18, collected by 31 volunteers

Click here if you would like to volunteer during the creek cleanup events or want more information.