Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:30 am

Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions

Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Probation Department was awarded a $178,000 grant to fund an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders who have multiple DUI convictions.

“This grant provides critical resources and services to individuals with a focus on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-involved traffic crashes,” said Tanja Heitman, Santa Barbara County Probation Department Chief.

The grant came from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their probation, according to the Probation Department.

The grant will also pay for warrant operations that target probation violations and DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in the use and calibration of Portable Alcohol Screening (PAS) devices, and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders, among other things.

The grant program runs through September 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
santa barbara county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content