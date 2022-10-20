Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:36 pm

Loma Alta Drive to be closed to traffic starting Monday

City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara will be closed to car traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 24 as the city Public Works Department prepares for potential storm impacts in the future.

The Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management division will close the road from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street on Monday.

The closure will be in place until May 2023, according to city officials.

The city closed the road the previous year as well to try and prevent any debris flow that may have occurred from the Loma Fire burn scar.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content