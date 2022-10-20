Loma Alta Drive to be closed to traffic starting Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara will be closed to car traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 24 as the city Public Works Department prepares for potential storm impacts in the future.

The Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management division will close the road from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street on Monday.

The closure will be in place until May 2023, according to city officials.

The city closed the road the previous year as well to try and prevent any debris flow that may have occurred from the Loma Fire burn scar.