Local high school hosting first ever Santa Ynez Valley Latino Leadership Conference in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School is hosting its first ever SYV Latino Leadership Conference on Thursday.

More than 100 students are sharing in the day-long conference.

The conference focusses on education, leadership and collaboration.

Students will hear from speakers including State Sen. Monique Limón, People Helping People’s Erica Flores, and educator Maria Larios-Horton.

Other speakers include business owner Alex Uribe, business owner Kross Andrade, Solvang City Council Member Claudia Orona, Pablo Rojas, Jose Villa and Angel Flores.

Organizers of the conference say they hope this will be a powerful learning experience, and a chance for students to meet great Latino leaders in the community.

The SYV Latino Leadership Conference is co-sponsored by People Helping People, with corporate support from Rio Vista Chevrolet.

