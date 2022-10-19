Santa Barbara City College celebrates grand opening of Dream Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of its new Dream Center during Community Colleges' Undocumented Student Week of Action.

The Dream Center is aimed to be a place where undocumented students can receive various resources, such as legal assistance, academic assistance, and financial assistance, among others.

The center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., excluding school holidays.

The grand opening was celebrated with live music, free food, and attendees had the opportunity to paint a canvas or a Calavera mask and write a letter of support to an undocumented student, or "dreamer."

The opening falls during the sixth annual Undocumented Student Action Week, a statewide effort to advance best practices for supporting undocumented student success and advocate for action in support of long-term student success.

For more information on the Dream Center, click here. For more information on Undocumented Student Week of Action, click here.