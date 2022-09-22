Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 12:01 pm
Published 11:59 am

Shelterbox assessing Puerto Rico’s needs following Hurriane Fiona

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Right now, more than 113 million people around the world have been made homeless by disaster and conflict.

Shelterbox, a local non-profit, is working to change this by providing emergency disaster relief.

Since the organization was founded, it has responded to more than 75 flooding events, providing shelter and essential items.

Recently, Shelterbox distributed aid to Pakistan following the catastrophic floods that have left one third of the country under water.

Currently, the organization is assessing the need in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which has knocked out electrical power throughout the country.

Jeremy Jacobs, the Director of Communications at Shelterbox, said that one thing they are considering given the electricity outages is solar lanterns as part of aid packages.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
puerto rico
ShelterBox

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

