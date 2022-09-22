Shelterbox assessing Puerto Rico’s needs following Hurriane Fiona

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Right now, more than 113 million people around the world have been made homeless by disaster and conflict.

Shelterbox, a local non-profit, is working to change this by providing emergency disaster relief.

Since the organization was founded, it has responded to more than 75 flooding events, providing shelter and essential items.

Recently, Shelterbox distributed aid to Pakistan following the catastrophic floods that have left one third of the country under water.

Currently, the organization is assessing the need in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which has knocked out electrical power throughout the country.

Jeremy Jacobs, the Director of Communications at Shelterbox, said that one thing they are considering given the electricity outages is solar lanterns as part of aid packages.