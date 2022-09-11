Bishop Diego is stunned by Central as Cards lose a 17 point fourth quarter lead and fall in the final seconds.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a crazy ending to a wild high school football game.

Dayton Tafoya threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Hill with 2.7 seconds left to complete an incredible fourth quarter comeback as Central of Fresno shocked Bishop Diego 38-34.

The Cardinals led 34-17 early in the fourth quarter after AJ Vele found Qu'Ran Gossett for a 25-yard touchdown strike on 3rd and 21.

But the Grizzlies responded with a short touchdown run and they recovered the onside kick.

The next play Tafoya went deep to Noel Felix III who made a terrific catch in the end zone to pull Central within 34-31 with seven minutes left.

But Bishop responded with a drive deep into Central territory but on third down they fumbled trying to execute a trick play.

The Grizzlies drove down the field and handed Bishop Diego their first loss on the year in four games.

The Cardinals got down 17-6 early in the second quarter before grabbing a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Gossett had two short touchdown runs in the first half and Vele threw a td pass to Greco Guevara.

The Cardinals scored the only points in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Misa Paiau.

But the Cardinals led the Grizzlies hang around and Central came up with a stunner.