Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Updated
today at 5:12 pm
Published 3:32 pm

Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – A young boy died after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred on the 67 block of Nectar Avenue in Goleta just before 2:50 p.m., according to emergency response logs. Arriving deputies found the boy suffering from traumatic injuries, and immediately transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The crash is being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Major Incident Response Team.

The identity of the child was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There were no additional details available at the time.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content