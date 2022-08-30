Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – A young boy died after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred on the 67 block of Nectar Avenue in Goleta just before 2:50 p.m., according to emergency response logs. Arriving deputies found the boy suffering from traumatic injuries, and immediately transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The crash is being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Major Incident Response Team.

The identity of the child was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There were no additional details available at the time.