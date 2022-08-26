Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel hosts its first ever charity dog show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rosewood Miramar Beach is hosting its first ever Miramar Best in Show.

The charity dog show will benefit local animal shelter Santa Barbara Humane.

Pets are judged on personality, spirit, beauty, tricks, and talents.

The first place prize that will be awarded is a two-night stay at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

This is a free event for visitors, but registration to participate in the dog competition itself is $250 per competitor.

The money gathered from participant entries will be donated to Santa Barbara Humane.

For more information please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com.