Santa Barbara Planning Commission gives green light to new Santa Barbara Police station project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Planning Commission unanimously approved the development plan for the new Santa Barbara Police station project at its meeting on Thursday.

“This is a very exciting time for the city, for the design team, and most importantly for the police department. After four years we are one step closer to moving the police department into a new facility,” said Public Works Principal Project Manager Brad Hess.

The Planning Commission approved the main land use for the project, which is appealable to the city council. The project now moves on to the design review portion of the process.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

Click here for more information on the project.