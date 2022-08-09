Carpinteria schools host follow-up job fair to staff up for start of school year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — With the start of the school year just around the corner, Carpinteria Unified School District hosted a follow-up job fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the District Office, 1400 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria.

The initial job fair was held on Aug. 2, and Tuesday’s job fair was held to gather more applicants and take further steps on-boarding applicants.

Organizers said Carpinteria schools are looking to hire new employees as instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians and food service personnel — and the new hires will receive a $2,000 signing bonus.

In addition to the bonus, organizers said all positions offer competitive wages, and both part-time and full-time positions are available.

“Like schools and youth centers everywhere, we are seeking staff to serve our mission of educating and caring for students and families,” said CUSD Superintendent Diana Rigby. “We have many diverse positions open in a rewarding school environment, and we look forward to bringing in wonderful people to greet and work with our students and staff for the 2022-23 school year.”

Organizers said that at the event, applicants must have government-issued identification and can complete an application, be interviewed and be Live Scan fingerprinted.

The school district said it is looking to hire numerous employees for several positions:

Instructional assistants are needed in classrooms to support teachers and students.

Bus drivers transport students to school and extracurricular activities.

Custodians and food service employees keep campuses in order and provide food for hungry learners.

New staff will be offered competitive salaries and benefits.

“We are excited and encouraged for the upcoming school year,” said Rigby. “Being fully staffed on Day One is a challenge this year, so we are rising to that challenge. This job fair represents one recruitment tool that will help fill our need for great people to work in our classified departments and to be part of our team.”

For additional information, contact Sandra Alonzo at sandra.alonzo@cusd.net or 805-335-0958 with any questions, and any applicants can also apply at www.edjoin.org.