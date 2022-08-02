Carpinteria Unified School District hosts Job Fair to fill urgent need for workers

CARPINTERIA, Calif.- The Carpinteria Unified School District hosted a job fair to hire people for several open school positions before the start of the new school year.

The open positions include instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians, and food service employees.

New employees hired to any one of these positions will receive a $2,000 signing bonus.

Both part-time and full-time positions available with full-time positions offering benefits packages.