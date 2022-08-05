Skip to Content
Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local church families will be gathering to serve authentic Spanish food during Fiesta week called Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado.

What was once Santa Barbara's "best kept secret" is now one of of the most popular events during Old Spanish days.

The mercado will be serving authentic Mexican food including tamales and tortas.

The money made during the next few days is how the church sustains itself financially for the rest of the year.

The event will be held at 227 North Nepal Street in Santa Barbara. Hours of operation are 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a m to 9 pm on Sunday.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

