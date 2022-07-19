Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics appoints new CEO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has appointed a new CEO to replace Dr. Charles Fenzi who announced his retirement in January.

Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian will now take the reins of the clinic, using his experience as a highly-accomplished health care executive to continue delivering medical care to the Santa Barbara area.

“SBNC is very excited to welcome Dr. Ashrafian as our new CEO,” said Board Chair Brian Gough.

“His extensive knowledge of the complex fiscal and operational challenges of Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers (FQHCs), as well as his medical expertise, personal compassion, and leadership skills make him the right person to build on our recent successes and take SBNC to its next level of growth and service to our community.”

Ashrafian has experience growing and managing non-profits and FQHCs and is committed to addressing health disparities, according to Maria Long, spokeswoman for the clinics.

He has served as the Chief Medical and Compliance Officer of Community Health Systems, Inc. in Moreno Valley since 2016. There, he provided clinical and operational leadership to the FQHC with six locations that incorporate full behavioral health and chiropractic services along with primary care, Long said.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the next CEO at SBNC," Ashrafian said.

"I know the Santa Barbara community has given SBNC tremendous support over the years and particularly with respect to the new Westside Clinic project. I have deep roots in healthcare and am passionate about addressing health inequities. Together, we will continue to bring patient-centric and comprehensive healthcare access to those in need in Santa Barbara and neighboring communities."

Ashrafian received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, where he also received a master's in healthcare administration.