Goleta City Council workshop to discuss spending priorities for potential 1% sales tax measure

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta City Council is meeting for a special city council workshop on Tuesday.

Council members will be discussing a priority spending plan for a potential 1% sales tax measure.

If approved, the measure would be placed on the November 2022 ballot for Goleta voters to consider.

After receiving a presentation on polling results at its June 7 meeting, council directed staff to return with a proposed Sales Tax Measure Ordinance for consideration.

Council members say public input is an important part of this process.

The community is encouraged to attend the workshop, either in person or virtually, on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Their hope is to learn what the community's spending priorities are in the event a sales tax measure is approved by voters.

You can also watch the meeting live on the City’s website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings or Goleta TV Channel 19.

For information on how to participate virtually in the workshop, view the agenda at https://tinyurl.com/3ku6tedn.

The city council believes in order to address important unfunded capital projects, the city will need to establish a locally controlled source of ongoing funding.

The unfunded priorities include repairing streets and roads, addressing homelessness, improving creeks and waterways.

If the council approves the Sales Tax Measure Ordinance at its June 21 council meeting, the measure will be placed on the November 8 General Election ballot.