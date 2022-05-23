Santa Barbara MTD seeks community input to help create Short Range Transit Plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara MTD is looking for community input as part of the process to create a Short Range Transit Plan to guide bus service development, infrastructure investment, and capital needs for the bus system over the next five years.

"While MTD has recently had to put temporary service reductions into effect due to a bus operator shortage, planning for future rebuilding and improvements is vital," said city officials.

This is the second round of community engagement for the planning process, called MTD Moves Ahead. The first round took place in October, when staff went out to listen to and survey the community about its needs and priorities for the bus service.

Community members shared their insights and the MTD planning team created a full analysis of the bus system before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped develop proposals that are available for review and comment.

The second round of engagement is intended to get feedback on those proposals to improve service by providing more service, later service, or creating a new service, among others.

The proposals and survey can be found in English by clicking here, and in Spanish by clicking here.