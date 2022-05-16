Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to small vegetation fire near Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a small brush fire near Firestone Vineyard near Los Olivos Monday.

The fire was first reported shortly after 2:45 p.m., and had burned about one-quarter of an acre in light grass under power lines by 3:30 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Eliason said that there was "no real threat to grow" much bigger than one to two acres.

Timelapse video and images from a PG&E camera showed some smoke in the area.

The vineyard is located along Zaca Station Road, not far from the Highway 101/154 interchange.

No other information was immediately available.