Santa Barbara community steps up the pace for Keep the Beat Instrument Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A steady rhythm of musical donations is creating a cacophony of its own at Nick Rail Music during its annual collection drive with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

"We really, really appreciate the outpouring of support," said Cody Anderson. "This is probably the most activity I've seen from this program, especially this early in February."

Donated recorders and stands (Nick Rail Music)

The Keep the Beat Instrument Drive is in its 20th year, raising funds and collecting instruments throughout the month for K-6 students and music programs in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

News Channel 3-12 stopped by the music shop off De La Vina St. last week. At that time, the collection box contained one flute.

Cody said as of February 9, people had donated dozens of instruments including guitars, keyboards, flutes, trumpets, recorders and much more.

(Nick Rail Music)

"We got a full cabinet and sound system with a wireless amp set-up and speakers," Anderson said.

He added that some folks even offered to donate pianos. In those instances, the staff at Nick Rail Music is putting the owners in direct contact with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation Office.

"It's really, really wonderful to see the community just come together and support such a great organization. And we're happy to be part of it," said Laura Penrose, owner of Nick Rail Music.