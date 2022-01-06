Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2022 to take place in-person

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is set to take place in-person from March 2nd through the 12th.

SBIFF will hold official events throughout the city, including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes. The festival will announce year's lineup in February.

On Thursday, SBIFF announced the Virtuosos Award Honorees: Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Ariana Debose (West Side Story), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (Coda), Troy Kotsur (Coda), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), and Saniyya Sidney (Kind Richard).

SBIFF says the Virtuosos Award recognizes noteworthy performances.

The 2022 honorees will discuss their work and receive their awards in-person on March 5th.

Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger will moderate the evening for the 12th year.

“This year’s Virtuosos are a phenomenal and international group who are integral parts of the season’s most exciting and emotional films," said Dave Karger. "I’m so excited to gather them on stage in Santa Barbara in March.“

To find additional information or to buy passes, click here.