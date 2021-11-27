Body of diver pulled from water near Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. – The body of an overdue diver was pulled from the water near Gaviota Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to an area just south of Mariposa Reina near Gaviota after a report of a missing lobster diver.

The diver had been in the water since 3 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

At around 8 a.m., Bertucelli confirmed that the diver's body had been recovered from the water.

The unidentified diver was confirmed to be deceased, Bertucelli said.

The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard all assisted in the search.