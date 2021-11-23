SB Sheriff’s detective searching for additional victims in child molestation case

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are searching for any additional victims involved in a child molestation case on Tuesday.

Detectives are searching for any victims that were possibly abused by Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle, 56.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Gaspar Ovalle at his workplace in Goleta for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual molestation of a child under the age of 14 years old and intimidation of a witness/victim.

Detectives say they believe that there may be additional victims that were sexually assaulted by Gaspar Ovalle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective N. Adomaitis at 805-681-4150.

Survivors in need of support and help throughout a criminal justice program can reach out to the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) is a community partner with Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. They provide 24/7 confidential support services to sexual assault survivors throughout the area. To contact them, call 805-564-3696.