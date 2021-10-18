Westerlay Orchids kicks off week-long fundraiser for Carpinteria Education Foundation

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A week-long fundraiser for the Caprtineria Education Foundation kicks off Monday at Westerlay Orchids.

The Carpinteria-based family owned company pledging 100% of their sales from its retail showroom from October 18th - 23rd, 2021. In September of 2020, Westerlay raised $23,819 for CEF and they are hoping to match that for this year's fundraiser.

“We would not be where we are today without a strong local network behind us." Westerlay Owner and President Toine Overgaag said. "This community’s success is our success - we both grow and thrive when we work together - and CEF is doing a great deal to ensure that Carpinteria’s next generation gets the support and resources they need during this extremely tough time.”

For more than 25 years, CEF has remained dedicated to the academic success of Carpinteria and Summerland students. The non-profit partners with local schools to provide scholarship opportunities and other essential resources to the city’s youth. CEF also helps shape Santa Barbara’s future by offering students skill-building in such areas as science and technology, language arts, humanities, culinary arts, and agriculture, according to a statement from Westerlay Orchids.

To learn more about the fundraising campaign and Westerlay Orchids retail options visit, www.WesterlayOrchids.com.