Future Farmers of America benefit from gas station daisy stand
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria High School Junior Michaela Morrison wrote a thank you note to Risdon's 76 Service & Carwash in Carpinteria recently.
Morrison thanked Don Risdon for a $600 dollar scholarship towards her Future Farmers of America project.
She just raised a market lamb and said, "People like Mr. Risdon keep the Carpinteria FFA going."
Morrison said her participation in the program has taught her leadership and has prepared her for a career in agriculture.
Risdon has helped the FFA raise funds by letting his customers donate $5 dollars for one bunch of daisies of $10 for three bunches.
They are locally grown Gerbera Daisies.
The station is located at 4401 Via Real in Carpinteria.
