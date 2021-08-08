Skip to Content
Future Farmers of America benefit from gas station daisy stand

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria High School Junior Michaela Morrison wrote a thank you note to Risdon's 76 Service & Carwash in Carpinteria recently.

Morrison thanked Don Risdon for a $600 dollar scholarship towards her Future Farmers of America project.

She just raised a market lamb and said, "People like Mr. Risdon keep the Carpinteria FFA going."

Morrison said her participation in the program has taught her leadership and has prepared her for a career in agriculture.

Risdon has helped the FFA raise funds by letting his customers donate $5 dollars for one bunch of daisies of $10 for three bunches.

They are locally grown Gerbera Daisies.

The station is located at 4401 Via Real in Carpinteria.

