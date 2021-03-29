Woman killed by train in Santa Barbara identified as missing person

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the woman that was hit and killed by a train last week near Santa Barbara.

The woman was identified as Lee Ann MacMillan, 28, from Santa Barbara.

On Friday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a train overpass on Hollister Avenue near intersection of Hollister and Modoc Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli, a pedestrian was found dead at the scene after being struck by the train.

The pedestrian was later identified as a woman.

On Saturday, Santa Barbara police were asking the public to help find MacMillan, who left her Santa Barbara home and was reported missing. Her car, wallet, keys, ID and cell phone were found left at the home.

Police said they feared that MacMillan, a Canadian citizen who was living in Santa Barbara for about six months, may have been suicidal.

On Monday the sheriff’s office confirmed that MacMillan was killed by the Amtrak train.

If you are feeling suicidal, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also chat with a counselor online: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/