Santa Barbara police seek help finding woman who may be suicidal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are seeking the public's help locating an at-risk woman reported missing out of the city.

Officers said, between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, 28-year-old Lee MacMillan left her Santa Barbara home to an unknown location. Her car, wallet, keys, ID and cell phone were found abandoned at the home.

MacMillan reportedly suffers from depression and has been expressing suicidal ideation over the last month. She also reportedly made recent statements indicating she intended to harm herself.

Police said MacMillan is a Canadian citizen who has been living in Santa Barbara for about six months. She frequently visited the Santa Barbara Mission Rose Garden and Hendry's Beach. Police said they did not find her at either location.

If anyone has any information about MacMillan or knows where she might be, please contact the Santa Barbara Police Department immediately at 805-897-2300. If there is an emergency, please call 911.