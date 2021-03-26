Pedestrian hit, killed by train near Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near Santa Barbara Friday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a train overpass on Hollister Avenue near intersection of Hollister and Modoc Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a pedestrian was found dead at the scene after being struck by the train. Details about the pedestrian's age and gender have not yet been released.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said it was unclear if the involved train was a freight or passenger train.

Train traffic was stopped in the area and Amtrak said the Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles earlier in the morning was stopped in Santa Barbara due to a "trespasser incident."

Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 3/26 is stopped north of Santa Barbara (SBA) due to a trespasser incident. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) March 26, 2021

An investigation is currently underway.