SBIFF set to honor Sacha Baron Cohen with Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An English comedian both loved and reviled for pushing artistic boundaries will be honored at the 36th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

Sacha Baron Cohen is slated to will receive the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award for his critically acclaimed work in both Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 from Netflix and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm from Amazon Studios.

The announcement was made Wednesday.

“In 2020, Mr. Cohen twice was able to capture our interest, our imagination as well as the zeitgeist," said SBIFF's Executive Director, Roger Durling. "His work in both films is timely, urgent and nuanced."

Baron Cohen is also an accomplished actor, screenwriter and producer.

"It’s an honor to be recognized and to stand in the company of such incredible past recipients,” said Baron Cohen. “I’m very grateful to Roger, SBIFF and everyone who believes that cinema, whether drama or satire, can shine a light on injustice and bigotry and even provide a laugh or two along the way.”

Baron Cohen (also known as "Borat," among his other characters) will be honored Wednesday, April 7.