Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow is the latest public safety leader to announce retirement

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow announced she would retire on Feb. 13, 2021 she became one of many public safety leaders to make the decision this year.

Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney announced his retirement in November and sent a message about it on Facebook. He said he didn't have any unfinished business and thanked his friends and partners.

A few weeks later, Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hanson announced his retirement. He said he chose to stay on the job longer during the recent civil unrest that put policing in the spotlight.

During the summer, San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell announced she would be leaving her post, but she isn't retiring, she announced she would be taking a job in Fairfield.

Atascadero Chief Jerel Haley announced his retirement plans in October. Haley said he made his decision months before, and plans to start a new career in Hawaii.

Arroyo Grande's Police Chief Beau Pryer retired in July.

And those are just the leaders from local police departments. Fire departments are losing leaders, too.

Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion's retirement begins on Thursday.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Scott Jalbert's last day was on Saturday.

Santa Barbara Fire's Operations Chief Lee Waldron retired a month ago.

All of these first responders have had lengthy careers.

It's not clear if their retirements are a coincidence, or due to something that makes the timing right.

What is clear is that communities will be doing more hiring in 2021.

Many have already appointed interim leaders.

We will have reaction to what is happening on FOX11 News at 10p.m. and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.