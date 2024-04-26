The Big Bounce House takes over Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The world's largest bounce house is taking over Santa Barbara for the weekend of April 26th through the April 28th.

This is like a bounce house you have never seen before, being 24,000 square feet and taking over Elings Park.

It's an action-packed day that is suitable for all ages and features some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made.

There are different sessions for different ages.

From toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and then an adult only session.

This bounce house has something for everyone including basketball hoops, giant towers, a ball-pit, live DJs, confetti blasts, bubbles, dancing, and even competitions.

To buy tickets you can head on over to The Big Bounce America's official website.