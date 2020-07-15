Santa Barbara Westside street could get name change to honor Civil Rights activist

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- One of the most important street on Santa Barbara's Westside is San Andres Street. Mexican restaurants, groceries stories, hardware stores and bakeries line the street. On Saturdays part of the street is closed for businesses to allow more outdoor shopping and distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local organization is working to change this Westside main street to honor a prominent Civil Rights activist, Dolores Huerta. Huerta fought along side Caesar Chavez for Latino rights and workers' rights for decades. She is still an active Civil Rights leader, while living in neighboring Kern County.

The Dolores Huerta Street Renaming Project is working with the city in hopes to rename San Andres Street to Calle Dolores Huerta. They are currently handing out flyers, educating the community and collecting signatures. They hope to be on a future Santa Barbara City Council meeting later this summer or early fall when the council returns from their summer break.