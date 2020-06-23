Two Goleta companies behind temperature check device launched today at LAX

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. - A temperature check pilot program launched Tuesday targeting travelers at the Tom Bradly International Terminal at LAX.

(Courtesy: LAX)

The Enhanced Body Temperature (EBT) Screening Program will monitor guests arriving from other countries as well as those departing, using special thermal cameras to identify people with elevated temperatures.

Flir and Electro Optical Industries, both based in Goleta, partnered to create the thermal imaging camera. The device can scan multiple people at once and detect someone with a temperature of 100.4F or higher, consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation.

The goal is to identify travelers with a temperatures and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 to other travelers and airport staff.

LAX plans to use these screenings, located ahead of the check-in area, as part of a larger program to keep travelers and airport staff safe.

