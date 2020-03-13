State and local authorities investigating tree cutting along sensitive Atascadero Creek

Santa Barbara- S County

Clear-cutting dozens of trees along the banks of Atascadero Creek is being investigated by state and local agencies. (Photo: Herb Tuyay)

GOLETA, Calif. - Clearing tons of trash and a homeless encampment near a Goleta Creek uncovered a different type of clearance, one that left a sensitive habitat damaged and unprotected, likely for years.

That's according to state and local agencies, including the Environmental Defense Center (EDC), a local watchdog agency leading a team of cleanup volunteers along the creek weeks ago.

The banks along Atascadero Creek are home to some of the rarest and most endangered species in California, including dwindling populations of steelhead trout and the western pond turtle.

A large section of Atascadero Creek in Goleta is now under full sunlight during the day, harming the ecosystem. (Photo: Herb Tuyay)

"It's the only native turtle in our area and they're a state protected species," said Brian Trautwein, Environmental Analyst and Watershed Program Director for Environmental Defense Center.

The creek bank is also where more homeless camps are popping up. Large willow, cottonwood and oak trees shade the nearly three mile long creek, except for one large swath, roughly 800-feet long and 25-feet wide.

A cleanup crew recently cleared roughly 2,000 pounds of trash along the banks of Atascadero Creek. (Photo: EDC)

"This is right off the bike path off South Patterson," Trautwein said. "Basically, they (EDC) had crews doing creek clean up. They pulled more than 2,000 pounds of trash and then discovered how many trees had been cleared out. I would estimate over 25 as many as 50 trees were cut down, chipped up and removed from the site."

Trautwein estimates the majority of the trees were at least a half century or older.

"We were shocked because we clean up the creeks every year and we almost never see areas along creeks that have been clear-cut. People just know better now."

Trautwein helps keep tabs on the condition of the local creeks and the watershed throughout Santa Barbara County. He said this particular section across from the South Patterson bike path was covered with 20 to 30 foot tall, live trees just weeks ago. Now, full sunlight hits the creek all day long, warming up the waters to temperatures that are dangerous for the ecosystem.

"They exposed the soil to increase erosion so sediment can be washed into the creek which harms steelhead and clogs up their gills. When you cut down almost all the trees along a creek, you lose those bird species and that's a big environmental impact."

Trautwein said a landscaping company, not the homeless, now faces a violation order. Fish and Wildlife, the California Coastal Commission, Santa Barbara County and the ECD are now looking into the matter. Public records documents reveal Cicileo Landscape, Inc. was linked to the brush and tree clearing.

We contacted Cicileo Landscapes. Michael Cicileo, the company's president, sent the following statement to clarify their actions in the matter:

"As owners of approximately three acres of property immediately adjacent to and which include Astcadero Creek, we have become increasingly concerned with the ongoing problem of homeless encampments in the creek. In addition to other health and sanitary issues, these homeless encampments were responsible for at least three recent brush fires; we extinguished two and the County Fire Department extinguished the third. These fires threaten nearby homes and equestrian facilities. There is a lack of adequate emergency access and no vegetation maintenance in the creek area. In an effort to abate this dangerous situation we removed some dead brush and debris so as to allow better emergency vehicle access, remove fuel load, and discourage illegal camping. Inadvertently, some live foliage may have been removed during this process. As a result, we were notified by California Fish and Wildlife. We are working diligently with both the County of Santa Barbara and Fish & Wildlife to resolve the issue and mitigate any negative impact this may have had to the creek."

Trautwein said the foliage Cicileo referred to was dozens of live trees. While the matter is being investigated, Trautwein said when someone clears a sensitive habitat like Atascadero Creek, the landowner is then required to replant the area, and another area, to compensate for the loss of habitat.

