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San Luis Obispo County

Nathan Martinez of Santa Maria dies after being rescued from Lopez Lake Tuesday afternoon

KEYT
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today at 3:35 pm
Published 3:42 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Nathan Martinez, 20, of Santa Maria died after being rescued from the waters of Lopez Lake Tuesday afternoon.

On June 30, around 4:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Lopez Lake after receiving a report about a swimmer in distress stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Witnesses shared that a 20-year-old man had been swimming with friends when he appeared to be in distress and sank beneath the surface detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

A nearby boat was flagged down and occupants aboard were able to locate the swimmer and bring him onto their boat and CPR was immediately administered at the scene noted the local sheriff's office.

The 20-year-old, later identified as Nathan Martinez of Santa Maria, was then transported from the scene to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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