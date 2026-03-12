Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Goleta couple who owned Good Land Organics found to have died from carbon monoxide

CAMBRIA, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office has determined that a married couple from Goleta who owned Good Land Organics and were discovered deceased in a home in Cambria earlier this month, died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a press release Thursday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old John Anthony Ruskey died from carbon monoxide poisoning and his wife, 49-year-old Kristen Kelly Ruskey, died from toxic effects of carbon monoxide and ethanol.

The Goleta couples deaths have been ruled accidents noted the law enforcement agency.

A combination carbon monoxide/smoke detector in the room they were in was found to be disconnected added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The couple leaves behind three children, their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old twin boys.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the local couple.

