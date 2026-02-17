Oceano Memorial Park Playground Will Soon Get A Long Deserved Face Lift

OCEANO, Calif. (KEYT) - The playground at Oceano Memorial Park will soon be open for play after getting its long-deserved reconstruction.

City and county leaders were joined by representatives of Play & Park Structures, the company who will be doing the work.

Currently, the play equipment must be closed down any time it rains substantially due to significant flooding.

There are also some ADA accessibility improvements that will be made, primarily smoother entrance ramps and a path to the basketball court.

Additionally, any equipment displaying signs of aging and natural wear and tear, which officials say can result in safety issues, will be replaced.

Construction will begin once the current storm systems pass, and is expected to be finished for the playground to reopen in May.

