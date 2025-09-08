Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Art fundraiser aims to give back to Carrizo Plain wildfire victims

By
Updated
today at 5:27 pm
Published 5:23 pm

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – An art fundraiser is attempting to give back to victims on the Carrizo Plain from the recent Madre Fire.

Several in the community lost cameras, sound recorders and other devices to the fire's damage and the art fundraiser will benefit new equipment, according to Carrizo Plain Conservancy president Neil Havlik.

Money raised from the various art pieces will go toward the short and long-term effects of the wildfire on the community, according to Havlik.

Havlik also mentioned that due to the large area of over 80,000 acres burnt in the grassland, biologists will decide how rainfall and weather could play a factor in recovery.

The artists of SLOPE and their colleagues have their pieces on display at the following website.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

