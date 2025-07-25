New police chief and officers sworn in at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Robert Plastino, bringing over 27 years of experience in public safety with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in various capacities, was sworn in as Cal Poly's new police chief Friday morning.

The university's previous police chief, George Hughes, was promoted last year to vice president of public safety for both Cal Poly campuses in SLO and Solano.

After the new Chief Plastino was sworn in by the former Chief Hughes, Plastino then swore in a total of six new officers which included a canine unit named Dex.

Cal Poly public safety leaders are encouraged by the smoothness of this last year, and they look forward to working with the student body as much as the community to enhance student experience and maintain safe operations.