Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Siren growl tests planned for Monday, June 9 in Irish Hills, Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos areas

County of San Luis Obispo
By
today at 5:25 pm
Published 5:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Pacific Gas & Electric Company and the County of San Luis Obispo will be conducting growl tests and maintenance checks of the Early Warning System sirens in Irish Hills, Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos areas on Monday, June 9.

After a brief inspection, sirens will undergo a short, low-volume growl test and no action is required by the public explained the County of San Luis Obispo in a press release Friday.

The annual siren maintenance will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July on all 131 sirens added the County of San Luis Obispo.

The growl tests will only last for a few seconds shared San Luis Obispo County.

During an actual emergency, the sirens will sound at full volume for three minutes and if you hear that, tune in to a local radio or television station for emergency information detailed San Luis Obispo County.

According to San Luis Obispo County, the Early Warning System sirens were originally installed and are maintained as part of requirements to continue operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, but the sirens can be used to warn the public about any local emergency.

More information about the siren system and emergency preparedness across the County of San Luis Obispo can be found here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
diablo canyon power plant
Early Warning System sirens
growl test
KEYT
maintenance
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
public safety
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content