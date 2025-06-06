Siren growl tests planned for Monday, June 9 in Irish Hills, Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos areas

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Pacific Gas & Electric Company and the County of San Luis Obispo will be conducting growl tests and maintenance checks of the Early Warning System sirens in Irish Hills, Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos areas on Monday, June 9.

After a brief inspection, sirens will undergo a short, low-volume growl test and no action is required by the public explained the County of San Luis Obispo in a press release Friday.

The annual siren maintenance will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July on all 131 sirens added the County of San Luis Obispo.

The growl tests will only last for a few seconds shared San Luis Obispo County.

During an actual emergency, the sirens will sound at full volume for three minutes and if you hear that, tune in to a local radio or television station for emergency information detailed San Luis Obispo County.

According to San Luis Obispo County, the Early Warning System sirens were originally installed and are maintained as part of requirements to continue operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, but the sirens can be used to warn the public about any local emergency.

More information about the siren system and emergency preparedness across the County of San Luis Obispo can be found here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

