Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams put out two-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Wednesday afternoon

By
today at 4:50 pm
Published 5:03 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a two-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was along the levy in the riverbed which runs along the county border and forward progress of the flames was halted by responding crews just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was fully contained just before 5:30 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene for a few hours for clean up efforts shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a five-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Santa Maria riverbed
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content