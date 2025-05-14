Fire teams put out two-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Wednesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a two-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was along the levy in the riverbed which runs along the county border and forward progress of the flames was halted by responding crews just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was fully contained just before 5:30 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene for a few hours for clean up efforts shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a five-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Tuesday.