San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews fighting five-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Tuesday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire
By
today at 1:57 pm
Published 2:05 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are battling a five-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed east of Highway 101 Tuesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, assets from the Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department joined in the response which lies along the county border.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

