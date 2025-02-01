County of San Luis Obispo launches quarterly homelessness database dashboard

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The County of SLO Homeless Services Division launched its first-ever quarterly homelessness database dashboard to help the community.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The County of San Luis Obispo Homeless Services Division has launched its first-ever Quarterly Homelessness Database Dashboard, providing the community with a detailed look at local homelessness trends, services, and outcomes. The dashboard offers critical insights into the County’s homelessness response system, reflecting data collected through the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS).

This new resource aims to foster a deeper understanding of the dynamics surrounding homelessness in San Luis Obispo County. Unlike the annual Point-in-Time Count, which provides a snapshot of local homelessness on a single night, the dashboard shares the number of people served, including program outcomes, over a three-month period.

“The dashboard is a major step toward making data accessible and actionable,” said Dawn OrtizLegg, Board Chair for the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors. “This tool will empower community members, providers, and decision-makers to better understand the challenges and progress in addressing homelessness across the County.”

Key features of the dashboard include demographics about the populations and people participating in homeless services in San Luis Obispo County, the inflows and outflows within the system of care, and the outcomes of different program types offered by local providers. All information included in the dashboard is aggregated to safeguard the privacy of those being served in San Luis Obispo County and shared with their full consent.

“The data in this dashboard isn’t just numbers—it represents individuals finding pathways to stable housing,” shared Mark Lamore, the former Data & Performance Chair for the San Luis Obispo County Homeless Services Oversight Council. “By visualizing the outcomes of local programs, we can clearly see the dedication of service providers working to connect people with the resources they need. This tool enables us to measure our impact, refine strategies, and ensure resources are directed where they’re needed most.”

Developed with input from the Homeless Services Oversight Council, the County’s Department of Information Technology, and technical assistance from the Institute of Community Alliances, the release of this dashboard marks a key milestone in the San Luis Obispo Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness. The Department of Social Services also collected feedback from people with lived experience of homelessness and current participants in shelter programs to ensure the dashboard accurately and compassionately represented their perspectives.

“Our team is very proud of the work we’ve done collaboratively to present this dashboard,” added Kate Bourne, Business Systems Analyst with the County of San Luis Obispo’s Homeless Services Division. “Over the last several months, the team carefully reviewed data from the entire system to develop a set of visualizations that will provide meaningful insights. It is the launch of our ongoing trend analysis to improve local access to housing and services.”

Stakeholders and members of the public can view the dashboard and learn more at slocounty.gov/HomelessnessData. For individuals in need of housing, shelter, or related resources, help is available. Visit slocounty.gov/HSGetHelp to find support and services in San Luis Obispo County.

County of SLO