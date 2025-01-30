Deputies exchange gunfire with man on Main Street in Templeton Wednesday; Shooter in stable condition and no Deputies injured

TEMPLETON, Calif. – A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after exchanging gunfire with deputies in the 1200 block of South Main Street in Templeton.

On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of shots heard in the area near Templeton High School in the 1200 block of South Main Street stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, when the first patrol unit arrived at the scene, a man opened fire and hit the unit multiple times.

Deputies inside of the unit were not injured by the gunfire shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

A second patrol unit following closely behind the first unit arrived at the scene and a Deputy in that second unit opened fire on the shooter detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The Deputy was able to hit the shooter, later only identified as a 37-year-old man, an unknown number of times before Deputies administered medical aid to the man before he was transported from the scene for additional medical treatment explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The shooter is currently in stable condition noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into this incident is in progress and being led by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit, but investigators do not currently believe there is an ongoing threat to the public shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is also not currently believed to be connected to Templeton High School, but the south end of Main Street past the school is closed to traffic as the investigation continues and should not hinder access for students and staff explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.