Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two mountain lions struck and killed by vehicles Wednesday evening and Thursday morning in SLO County

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:43 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two mountain lions were struck and killed by vehicles in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo area (CHP), the first mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Los Osos Valley Road.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the mountain lion died at the scene shared the CHP.

Another mountain lion was hit and killed around 7 a.m. Thursday morning off of Highway 1, just south of the California Men's Colony and the driver in that collision was also uninjured detailed the CHP.

CHP explained to Your News Channel that their agency responded to both incidents as they were vehicle collisions in their jurisdiction and both mountain lion deaths have been reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
California Department of Fish and WIldlife
CHP-San Luis Obispo
fatal wildlife collisions
KEYT
Mountain lion
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content