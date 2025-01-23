Two mountain lions struck and killed by vehicles Wednesday evening and Thursday morning in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two mountain lions were struck and killed by vehicles in San Luis Obispo County Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo area (CHP), the first mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Los Osos Valley Road.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the mountain lion died at the scene shared the CHP.

Another mountain lion was hit and killed around 7 a.m. Thursday morning off of Highway 1, just south of the California Men's Colony and the driver in that collision was also uninjured detailed the CHP.

CHP explained to Your News Channel that their agency responded to both incidents as they were vehicle collisions in their jurisdiction and both mountain lion deaths have been reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.