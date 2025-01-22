Gavin Joseph Spannbauer of San Luis Obispo charged with two felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Gavin Joseph Spannbauer, 30, of San Luis Obispo was arrested Jan. 16 of this year and charged with two felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives do not believe there are any local victims noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a press release about the arrest Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Spannbauer was arrested after 15 separate cybertip alerts concerning over 700 reported files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by electronic service providers such as Google, Reddit, and Facebook.

Detectives served search warrants at Spannbauer's home, business, and vehicles, and dozens of electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has filed the following charges against Spannbauer:

PC 311.11(a)-Felony Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

PC 311.11(c)-Felony Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material in Excess of 600 images

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.